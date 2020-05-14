Meeting on developing genetic technology in Russia

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Taking part in the meeting were Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova Golikova TatyanaDeputy Prime Minister , Presidential Aide Andrei Fursenko Fursenko AndreiAide to the President , Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov, Director of Kurchatov Institute National Research Centre Alexander Blagov, Director of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Engelhardt Institute of Molecular Biology Alexander Makarov, Director General of Vektor State Research Centre of Virology and Biotechnology Rinat Maksyutov, Director General of Biocad biotechnology company Dmitry Morozov, and Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin Sechin IgorRosneft CEO, Chairman of the Management Board .

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues.

Over the past we week we have dedicated our efforts primarily to countering the coronavirus epidemic and preparing urgent measures to support the people and the economy. It goes without saying that we will be consistent in these efforts moving forward. Let me reiterate, however, that as the situation changes we can once again focus on matters on our current and long-term agendas. We never lost sight of them but now that life is getting back to normal, it is essential that we deliver in a proactive and effective manner on the strategic objectives and large-scale projects with a long planning horizon and generate momentum. We will discuss one such priority today.

Let me remind you that a little over a year ago, in April 2019, we launched a programme to develop genetic technology in Russia. Today, we will review the progress made over the past 12 months. We will also discuss further steps, considering, among other things, the challenges we are facing at this moment.

To begin this discussion, I would like to note that it took us several years of consistent efforts before we could launch this complex, large-scale project. We reinforced the existing research schools and created new ones, including with input from our compatriots at leading research centres and universities. It is important that more and more young, promising scientists work on genetic research. We dedicated significant resources to developing this sphere and to life science in general, including human resources, as well as financial and institutional assets.

To be continued.

MIL OSI