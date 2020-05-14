Moscow Exchange to donate RUB 100 mln for pandemic relief

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Moscow Exchange is donating RUB 100 mln to assist those affected by COVID-19. The funds will be used to purchase medical equipment and personal protective equipment and to aid healthcare professionals, social institutions and the elderly.The program will be rolled out in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Russia’s regions simultaneously, and will include:

Financing the purchase of intensive care equipment for Moscow’s Municipal Clinical Hospital 52;

Providing aid to hospitals including the purchase of equipment in regions such as Nizhniy Novgorod Region, Yaroslavl Region, Rostov Region and the Republic of Dagestan;

Financing the program Vrachi na Peredovoy (“Doctors on the Frontline”);

Taking part in the initiative Pomogaem Vracham Vmeste (“Helping Doctors Together”);

Supporting a blood donation program and creating medicinal stockpiles;

Targeted aid to elderly veterans;

Financing the program Evakuatsiya (“Evacuation”) that aids seriously ill children residing in group homes in St. Petersburg and their adoption by families.

Yury Denisov, Chief Executive Officer of Moscow Exchange, said:

“We are amazed by the courage of healthcare professionals, social services employees, volunteers and others on the front lines saving lives of those impacted by COVID-19. Moscow Exchange is substantially increasing its charitable giving to support those combatting the pandemic and to aid the most vulnerable. We are grateful to all the charitable organizations that supported us by helping allocate these funds.”

To roll out its program, Moscow Exchange has partnered with charitable organizations with extensive expertise and competence that are implementing programs to support people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including Vera Foundation, Foundation for Assistance to Hospital 52, Gift of Life, Starost v Radost, Pravmir, Sozidanie and Perspectiva foundations.

