Oficjalna strona Prezydenta Rzeczypospolitej Polskiej / Dla mediów / Zapowiedzi prasowe / Prezydent wręczy awanse generalskie oficerom Straży Granicznej

Satellite: ASTRA 3B at 23,50°E BEACON signsl: Beacon1: 11701.75 MHz/ V-pol; Beacon2: 11446.75/ H-pol Transpondeur: 3.007 Dowlink: Horizontal Name: D T.S.R (Msymb/s): 4,800 Occ. Bw (MHz): 6 Info BitRate (Mbit/s): 10,452 F.E.C: 3/4 Modulation: DVB-S2 8PSK Roll Off: 0,25 Pilot Insertion: ON Dowlink Freq. X (MHz): 11598 TCR TVP: +48 22 547 44 57

