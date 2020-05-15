Greetings on the 85th anniversary of Moscow Metro

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Moscow metro is the most convenient and popular means of transportation for city residents and visitors. Its history has many bright and unforgettable pages and examples of selflessness and courage displayed by metro builders and staff during the Great Patriotic War. Of course, Moscow metro is famous throughout the world for the unique and unparalleled beauty of its stations, many of which are rightfully regarded as monuments of architecture and art.

Today, Moscow Metro is rapidly developing and offers reliable connection between the city centre and residential neighbourhoods. Large-scale construction work is ongoing in the metro virtually non-stop, with new lines being opened and new technology being introduced that contribute to cutting-edge standards of reliability and user comforts. However, the main thing is that the metro staff remain famous for their goodwill and sincere attention for passengers. This is especially important during these difficult times, when you are facing the vital task of protecting people’s safety amid the increased threat of the coronavirus epidemic.”

Moscow Metro, the Moscow Central Circle (MCC) and the Moscow Central Diameters (MCD) together comprise 333 stations, including 238 metro stations, 31 MCC stations, 58 MCD stations and six monorail stations.

In 2019, Moscow metro carried over 2.5 billion people. It is the world’s top metro system in terms of on-time departures and arrivals (99.98 percent) and traffic intensity (30 to 40 pairs of trains an hour during rush hours on main lines). Over 12,500 trains run on the 15 lines of Moscow Metro every day. Moscow metro has the world’s second largest number of carriages, over 6,000.

More than 17,000 cameras ensure public safety in metro. There are over 900 escalators making up a total length of over 37 kilometres. At 84 metres underground, Park Pobedy is the deepest station in Moscow.

MIL OSI