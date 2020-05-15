Harassment of Viasna activists continues

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

http://spring96.org/en/news/96931

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Ales Burakou

Ales Burakou, member of Viasna’s office in Mahilioŭ, has been detained today over his alleged involvement in protests held on May 5 and 6.

The activist is likely to spend the weekend in detention. After that, Burakou will stand trial on charges of ‘illegal protesting’ (Art. 23.34 of the Code of Administrative Offenses).

Earlier, police detained his associate and namesake, Viasna activist Aliaksandr Burakou. He was arrested on May 8 and later sentenced to 10 days in prison on trumped-up charges of joining a protest.

On May 12, the Human Rights Center “Viasna” called on the authorities to immediately release Aliaksandr Burakou.

In Brest, Viasna member Uladzimir Vialichkin has been sentenced today to his second fine within a week. The Lieninski District Court found Vialichkin guilty of participating in an environmental protest on May 3 and fined him 810 rubles. Awaiting his second trial, the human rights defender spent 5 days in detention.

The activist was arrested on May 10 and stood his first trial on May 12, which fined him 1,350 rubles over his alleged involvement in a protest held on April 12.

“The charge I was facing had nothing to do with what the witness for the prosecution [police officer] said at the hearing. They apparently made him memorize what they wanted him to say,” the human rights activist said after his release.

