Opening of Defence Ministry’s medical centres for treating patients with COVID-19

The videoconference was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova Golikova TatyanaDeputy Prime Minister , Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko Murashko MikhailMinister of Healthcare , Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu Shoigu SergeiDefence Minister , Head of the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare – Chief State Sanitary Doctor of the Russian Federation Anna Popova Popova AnnaHead of the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor) , heads of the Republic of Buryatia, Kamchatka Territory, Khabarovsk Territory, the Voronezh, Kaliningrad, Omsk and Rostov regions, St Petersburg and Sevastopol, as well as heads of the medical facilities that will open soon.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues.

Everyone can see and hear me. Let us begin.

Today we open eight new multifunctional medical centres built by the Defence Ministry to help coronavirus patients. The first such centre, in Nizhny Novgorod, opened on April 17, and then seven more were commissioned on April 24 and 30. In just two months, as planned – honestly, it was hard to believe, but we managed to do it – as many as 16 Defence Ministry centres have been created and fitted out with the necessary equipment, all across the country, from Kaliningrad to Kamchatka. They were built in record-breaking time and to a high standard.

I know that those engaged in the construction were working almost round the clock, making use of new technological solutions.

At the same time, high-level, skilled medical teams were formed for the new centres: over 2,000 doctors, nurses and other medical staff who underwent additional training at the Kirov Military Medical Academy in St Petersburg.

I would like to thank the Defence Ministry leadership, civil engineers and military personnel for the precise and prompt performance of the task, and I would like to wish success to the medical personnel who will be working at the new centres.

