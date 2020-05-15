Statement by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei in connection with the beginning of delivery of oil from the U.S. to Belarus

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

It is with satisfaction that I confirm the beginning of delivery of oil from the U.S. to Belarus. It became possible as a result of the agreements reached during the visit to the Republic of Belarus of the U.S. Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, and his meeting with the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko.

Delivery of American oil is part of the state strategy to diversify sources (supply) and secure steady functioning of the oil processing complex of Belarus in 2020 and subsequent years.

We consider cooperation with the U.S. in the oil sector to be a core element of energy security of the state; to be a crucial part of trade and investment engagement being developed by the parties and possessing a significant potential; to be a factor consolidating economic sovereignty of our country.

We are engaged with the American side to further promote bilateral economic ties. Opportunities in trade and capital investment created by Minsk and Washington are beneficial for American and Belarusian companies.

Belarus will continue to take steps in order to strengthen partnership relations with the U.S. We are confident that they contribute to a common endeavor to bridge contradictions in the Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian region.

