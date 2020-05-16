Instructions following meeting on sanitary and epidemiological situation

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Instructions to the Government of the Russian Federation concern special federal additional pay for employees at in-patient social service institutions for special working conditions; a larger minimum monthly benefit for the first child; additional monthly allowances for families with children under 3; and a one-off payment for each child aged between 3 and 16.

Instructions to the Government also concern, in particular, certain tax exemptions as well as lower insurance contributions for self-employed, small and medium-sized businesses, and socially-oriented non-profit organisations operating in the sectors of Russia’s economy most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Government and heads of regional authorities have been instructed to ensure the monitoring of activities of in-patient and residential social service institutions, including residential care homes and nursing homes, including non-governmental ones; monitor the provision of additional federal pay to healthcare workers who provide medical care to COVID-19 patients; increase coronavirus testing; oversee the observance of sanitary and epidemiological requirements during the gradual lifting of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus infection; and keep in place the self-isolation restrictions for residents over 65 as well as persons with chronic illnesses.

Corresponding instructions have been given to heads of government bodies in the constituent entities of the Russian Federation.

In addition, the Government of the Russian Federation has been instructed to consider providing additional monetary support to Russia’s constituent entities to finance measures to support citizens and economic entities in connection with worsening of the situation amid the spread of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

