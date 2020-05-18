Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Greetungs to King Harald V of Norway | Events | The Official Internet Portal of the President of the Republic of Belarus

17 May 2020

On behalf of Belarusian people and himself Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated King Harald V and the people of Norway on Constitution Day.Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that Belarus and Norway are consistently expanding pragmatic and respectful relations across all the areas.“After overcoming temporary difficulties governments and business communities with a view to making the most of the existing potential in trade and investment. Belarus would like to keep implementing projects in energy and logistics,” the message reads.Aleksandr Lukashenko wished King Harald V good health and many successes. He also wished the people of Norway peace, solidarity and prompt return to normal life.

© 2020, The Press Service of the President of the Republic of Belarus

MIL OSI