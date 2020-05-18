Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

15 May 2020

There are positive changes in the economic management in Vitebsk Oblast, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said during the working trip to Vitebsk District on 15 May.The president remarked that he had had an opportunity to inspect the state of affairs from a helicopter. “Of course, these are pieces of land, such a shape of fields. This is what we have. But I have seen the improvements. If you prepare for harvesting properly and do your best, you will have grain and fodder. Everything should be well-organized. You should not relax,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.“The situation is fine now. A foundation for good work has been laid,” Chairman of the House of Representatives Vladimir Andreichenko, who is supervising Vitebsk Oblast, said.“This is just the beginning,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.Visiting the organizations of OAO Moloko and talking about the development of integration associations in the agricultural industry in the region, the head of state stressed that the assistance and money will be, first of all, allocated for promising projects and sectors where rational management approaches are used. “If there are good results, there will be money. We cannot invest in inefficient enterprises,” he said.While visiting one of the farms, Aleksandr Lukashenko spoke in positive terms of what he saw there. “Well done! I see that everything is well-organized, proper technologies are used. This is what we should do,” the head of state said.Speaking about the decision to set up integration associations in the region, the president said that it was a timely one and was dictated by life itself. “Perhaps, an integration association is the right form for agriculture. We have found it thanks to you. I just had to analyze all pros and cons. And I see that this is quite good. Companies produce fodder, milk, meat, process and sell these products. Producers of milk and meat get the money. It is normal. This is how we can revive Vitebsk Oblast in five years,” he remarked.Aleksandr Lukashenko also toured an exposition of various agricultural equipment which is made on the territory of the region.

