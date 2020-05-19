Greetings on 26 Iyar, Day of Salvation and Liberation

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads in part:

“This is one of the most important holidays in the Jewish religious calendar. In the current anniversary year, it has a special spiritual meaning. The guns went silent and the cruellest war of the 20th century was over 75 years ago.

Like the Day of Great Victory, the Day of Salvation and Liberation is a tribute to the memory of an unprecedented heroic deed of soldiers and officers of the Red Army and the Allied armies, which defeated Nazism and saved the Jewish people and other nations from total extermination.

It is gratifying that each year 26 Iyar unites more and more members of Jewish communities both in our country and beyond and contributes to the patriotic education of young people.

I am sure that both we and the future generations must carefully preserve the historical truth of the past war and fully understand the destructive consequences of abetting nationalism, anti-Semitism, racism and xenophobia.”

MIL OSI