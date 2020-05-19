Meeting on implementing economic and social support measures

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin Mishustin MikhailPrime Minister of the Russian Federation , Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino Vaino AntonChief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office , First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov Belousov AndreiFirst Deputy Prime Minister , First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Sergei Kiriyenko Kiriyenko SergeiFirst Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office , deputy prime ministers Tatyana Golikova Golikova TatyanaDeputy Prime Minister and Dmitry Chernyshenko, Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev Trutnev YuryDeputy Prime Minister – Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District , Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin Oreshkin MaximAide to the President , Minister of Labour and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov, Minister of Trade and Industry Denis Manturov Manturov DenisIndustry and Trade Minister , Minister of Healthcare Mikhail Murashko Murashko MikhailMinister of Healthcare , Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov Reshetnikov MaximMinister of Economic Development , Finance Minister Anton Siluanov Siluanov AntonFinance Minister , Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Maksut Shadayev, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina Nabiullina ElviraGovernor of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (Bank of Russia) , presidential plenipotentiary envoys to federal districts, Head of the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare – Chief State Sanitary Physician of the Russian Federation Anna Popova Popova AnnaHead of the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor) , Head of the Federal Treasury Roman Artyukhin, Head of the Federal Taxation Service Daniil Yegorov, Head of the Executive Committee of the Russian Popular Front Mikhail Kuznetsov and the heads of 85 Russian regions.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues.

We agreed to return to monitoring the implementation of measures to support the citizens, the social sphere and the economy in general, at the beginning of this week. We are to evaluate the efforts taken at all levels; whether people and specific organisations are receiving prompt support and whether they are receiving it in full. First of all, I would like you to report on implementing the resolutions to provide additional aid to the medical workers who work at hospitals, outpatient clinics and ambulance services.

I would like to remind you that several consistent decisions were adopted regarding support for medical workers. Back in March, we made provisions for incentive payments. These incentives will be paid throughout the year based on the workload. We allocated 10.2 billion rubles for these purposes from the federal budget.

To be continued.

