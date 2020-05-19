Viasna’s Volunteer Service through the eyes of its members

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Ulada,

has been volunteering in Viasna since mid-2019

I have been interested in political and social problems in our country for a very long time. But just reading the news is one thing, the other thing is to do something useful for my country.

I joined the Volunteer Service when I decided to become an observer in the elections in 2019. I realized that in Viasna people are engaged in observation as well as in other different activities and I became very interested in this.

The experience of observation in the 2019 elections was significant and useful. On the one hand, it was useful for me personally, because I grew up socially and now I understand a lot. On the other hand, it was useful for other people, because the facts from my observation were included in the OSCE report.

Volunteering draws attention to certain problems in society and helps solve them. While the government does not want to solve them or simply ignores them, unfortunately. Thus, people have to unite and take certain actions together.

Viasna often organizes various educational events. And even now, despite the epidemiological situation in the country, online webinars are still taking place. But the most important thing is that with the help of Viasna you can meet nice people, fulfill your potential and do something useful for the people who surround you.

