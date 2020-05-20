Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulates Belarusians on 500th anniversary of Zhirovichi monastery

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings on the occasion of the 550th anniversary of the appearance of the Icon of the Mother of God and the 500th anniversary of the founding of the Holy Dormition Stavropegic Monastery.

The head of state stressed that the acheiropoietos image of the Mother of God in a granite stone is one of Belarus’ main Orthodox relics which is revered all over the world.

“Acknowledging the importance of spirituality in the formation of traditions of the Belarusian people and the preservation of its cultural legacy, the state provides comprehensive assistance in the restoration of the monastery in Zhirovichi. Tireless prayers of monks instill kindness and love, hope and generosity in people’s hearts, unite us in the face of any ordeals,” the message of greetings reads.

The president expressed confidence that the monastery will remain a leading center of Orthodox enlightenment, will cherish national traditions of inclusiveness and religious tolerance, will help promote ethnic and religious accord and stability in the society.

“I wish you strong health, unshakeable faith and every success for the sake of noble ideals of Christianity and prosperity of the Belarusian nation,” Aleksandr Lukashenko concluded.

