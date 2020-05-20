Instructions following meeting with leaders and public representatives of the Republic of Daghestan

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Government of the Russian Federation has been instructed to provide additional financial support from the federal budget for implementing measures on countering the spread of the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

The Ministry of Healthcare of the Russian Federation along with the Government of the Republic of Daghestan has been instructed to draft a plan of measures on overcoming the current epidemiological situation in Daghestan and to control its implementation. The plan must contain measures on providing medical facilities with personnel, equipment, ambulances, medications, personal protective gear and means of disinfection. It must envisage restrictions and preventive measures, ensure safe operation of medical and other organisations, as well as deployment of additional laboratories and equipment with the necessary devices, materials and test systems for diagnosing the coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

The Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor) has been instructed to continuously monitor the epidemiological situation in Daghestan and draft recommendations on countering the further spread of the coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in this territory.

The Emergencies Ministry and the Government of the Republic of Daghestan have been instructed to organise large-scale sanitary treatment, paying special attention to social infrastructure facilities and places most frequently visited by the public.

The Defence Ministry and the Government of the Republic of Daghestan have been instructed to build a medical centre in the republic with 200 beds for treating infectious diseases, using a standard prefabricated design.

Instructions to the Interior Ministry, the Federal Security Service, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Rospotrebnadzor, with participation of the Government of the Republic of Daghestan, concern the creation of a mechanism for effective coordination with competent bodies of the Republic of Azerbaijan to organise a crossing on the Russian-Azerbaijani border for Russian and Azerbaijani citizens with due observance of measures to ensure sanitary and epidemiological safety of the population on Russian territory during the spread of the coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

MIL OSI