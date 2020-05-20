Meeting on agriculture and food industry

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting was attended by Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov, Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko, Aide to the President Maxim Oreshkin, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov, Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov, Deputy Minister of Agriculture – Head of the Federal Agency for Fishery Ilya Shestakov, Head of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) Sergei Dankvert, heads of the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, Russian Railways, Federal Corporation for Developing Small and Medium Business (SME Corporation), Chamber of Commerce and Industry, heads of the Republic of Crimea, Udmurtia, Altai Territory, Kamchatka Territory, Astrakhan, Kursk and Rostov regions, heads of major associations as well as organisations in the field of agriculture.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Colleagues, good afternoon,

We continue the series of meetings concerning the basic, supporting sectors of the Russian economy.

Today, I propose discussing, with the heads of companies and business associations, the challenges facing the agricultural sector, as well as related sectors that are closely tied to agriculture. I am referring to agricultural machinery, food industry equipment, fertiliser production, and a number of other industries.

I already mentioned that in recent years, and everyone is aware of this, Russia’s agro-industrial sector has been showing fast and proactive growth and it has been consolidating its positions as a modern, high-tech industry with good potential for qualitative growth.

Grain harvests in Russia have exceeded 100 million tonnes for six years in a row and this year we also have a good outlook. Today we’ll probably talk more about this.

Russia fully provides itself with the basic foodstuffs, is consistently exploring global markets, and is one of the leading exporters of a number of goods.

I would like to use the opportunity to thank our farmers, the workers of agricultural companies for their hard work and its results that are so important for the country.

Against the backdrop of challenges facing the Russian and global economy, it is crucial that we keep up the dynamics attained in our agricultural sector and our farmers’ belief that they will be able to continue working sustainably and to preserve their cooperation ties. We must ensure reliable supplies to the domestic market and assess the opportunities our companies now have, including the opportunity to export their produce.

Experts believe that agriculture and the food industry have not been affected by the restrictions due to the coronavirus epidemic as seriously as other industries, although their incomes can indeed decrease and spending can increase.

It is especially important at the height of the spring sowing campaign to support our farmers and to ensure stable functioning of our companies so that they have the funds to buy fuel, fertiliser, to purchase and process raw materials. The [Agriculture] Minister reported on the developments in this sector before, but I suggest that we discuss this matter once again. Of course, we must not overlook the matter of remuneration either.

I would like to point out that we are talking here not only about large farms and agricultural holdings, but primarily about small enterprises and family farms. They feel any change on the market especially acutely. We will be talking about this as well.

Of course, while discussing the current issues in this sector or any other industry, we must not forget about our strategic objectives.

We must improve the competitiveness of Russian agricultural produce so that the demand for our products and foodstuffs grows on the domestic market and abroad.

This is an important or even the key parameter, which we must take into account when developing our agricultural, industrial, education and science policies, a system of supporting and encouraging exports, developing high-level processing of agricultural raw materials.

To be continued.

