Telephone conversation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Ireland

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

20-05-2020

On May 20, 2020 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Ireland, Simon Coveney. The conversation was initiated by the Irish side.

Ministers stressed the importance of joint efforts in combating the spread of coronavirus infection. V.Makei thanked the Irish charities that continued to support Belarus through Chernobyl cooperation, paying special attention to the protection of the most vulnerable people from Covid-19.

Interlocutors expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamic of bilateral trade and economic cooperation in 2019 and discussed the ways of its fostering in the future.

Background Information: in 2019, the turnover of goods and services between the two countries went up more than twice as compared with the previous year and amounted to 326.6 million US dollars. Compared to 2018, export of goods and services increased by 2.2 times and amounted to 155.5 million US dollars. Services in the field of computers and IT technologies as well as goods of metallurgical and chemical industries, innovative products are of particular interest to Irish partners.

The sides also discussed cooperation between Belarus and Ireland in the UN and international financial institutions

