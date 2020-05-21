Ambassador of Belarus A.Kalinin presents his credentials to the President of Moldova

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On May 21, 2020 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Moldova, Anatoli Kalinin, presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Dodon.

After the official ceremony, the Ambassador of Belarus had a conversation with the President of Moldova, during which the interlocutors noted the positive dynamic of the Belarus-Moldova relations in various fields. A mutual interest between two countries in the further development of interaction in both bilateral and multilateral formats was noted. As a priority area of bilateral relations, the trade and economic cooperation was marked.

A.Kalinin and I.Dodon also exchanged views on measures taken in Belarus and Moldova to counteract the coronavirus infection spread.

