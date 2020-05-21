List of shares which will be admitted to after-hours trading starting 22d of June 2020

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 22d of June 2020 the following shares will be admitted to after-hours trading within the 1st stage of the project:

#

Instrument’s code

Name

1

AFLT

Aeroflot

2

ALRS

ALROSA ao

3

CHMF

Severstal – ao

4

FEES

FSK EES

5

GAZP

Gazprom

6

GMKN

NorNickel GMK

7

HYDR

RusGidro

8

IRAO

Inter RAO ao

9

LKOH

LUKOIL

10

MGNT

Magnit

11

MOEX

MoscowExchange

12

MTSS

MTS

13

NLMK

NLMK ao

14

NVTK

NOVATEK

15

PLZL

Polus

16

POLY

Polymetal International plc

17

ROSN

Rosneft

18

SBER

Sberbank

19

SBERP

Sberbank (pref)

20

SNGS

Surgut

21

SNGSP

Surgut-pref

22

TATN

Tatneft-3

23

TATNP

Tatneft (pref)

24

VTBR

VTB

25

YNDX

PLLC Yandex N.V.

Securities will be made available in stages:

1ststage: 25 shares from the MOEX Russia Index will be admitted.2ndstage: other shares from the MOEX Russia Index.ETFs and Russian-law ETFs available for trading in the main trading session are currently under consideration for admission to after-hours trading.

Bonds and other securities admitted for trading in the main trading session will not be admitted.

A security admitted to after-hours trading will be ticked “yes” in box Admission to After-Hours Trading in its card.

For more details on the after-hours trading session, please visit the Moscow Exchange website.The launch of after-hours trading on the Equity Market is scheduled to 22 June. The evening boards will include T+2 central order book, negotiated trades with the CCP and odd lots. Repo trading will not be available. After-hours trading will expand access to the Russian financial market for all groups of investors and open up new trading strategy opportunities including hedging and arbitrage between the Derivatives and FX Markets and hedging and arbitrage with international platforms.

