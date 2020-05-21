List of shares which will be admitted to after-hours trading starting 22d of June 2020

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange
On 22d of June 2020 the following shares will be admitted to after-hours trading within the 1st stage of the project:
#
Instrument’s code
Name
1
AFLT
Aeroflot
2
ALRS
ALROSA ao
3
CHMF
Severstal – ao
4
FEES
FSK EES
5
GAZP
Gazprom
6
GMKN
NorNickel GMK
7
HYDR
RusGidro
8
IRAO
Inter RAO ao
9
LKOH
LUKOIL
10
MGNT
Magnit
11
MOEX
MoscowExchange
12
MTSS
MTS
13
NLMK
NLMK ao
14
NVTK
NOVATEK
15
PLZL
Polus
16
POLY
Polymetal International plc
17
ROSN
Rosneft
18
SBER
Sberbank
19
SBERP
Sberbank (pref)
20
SNGS
Surgut
21
SNGSP
Surgut-pref
22
TATN
Tatneft-3
23
TATNP
Tatneft (pref)
24
VTBR
VTB
25
YNDX
PLLC Yandex N.V.
Securities will be made available in stages:
1ststage: 25 shares from the MOEX Russia Index will be admitted.2ndstage: other shares from the MOEX Russia Index.ETFs and Russian-law ETFs available for trading in the main trading session are currently under consideration for admission to after-hours trading.
Bonds and other securities admitted for trading in the main trading session will not be admitted.
A security admitted to after-hours trading will be ticked “yes” in box Admission to After-Hours Trading in its card.
For more details on the after-hours trading session, please visit the Moscow Exchange website.The launch of after-hours trading on the Equity Market is scheduled to 22 June. The evening boards will include T+2 central order book, negotiated trades with the CCP and odd lots. Repo trading will not be available. After-hours trading will expand access to the Russian financial market for all groups of investors and open up new trading strategy opportunities including hedging and arbitrage between the Derivatives and FX Markets and hedging and arbitrage with international platforms.