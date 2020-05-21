Meeting on the situation in education system

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Taking part in the meeting were Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino Vaino AntonChief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office , First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Sergei Kiriyenko Kiriyenko SergeiFirst Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office , Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova Golikova TatyanaDeputy Prime Minister , presidential aides Maxim Oreshkin Oreshkin MaximAide to the President and Andrei Fursenko Fursenko AndreiAide to the President , Minister of Labour and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov, Minister of Education Sergei Kravtsov Kravtsov SergeiMinister of Education , Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov, Kirov Region Governor and head of the working group to prepare a State Council meeting on general education in Russian regions Igor Vasilyev Vasilyev IgorGovernor of the Kirov Region , Moscow Mayor and head of the State Council working group to counter the spread of the new coronavirus infection Sergei Sobyanin Sobyanin SergeiMoscow Mayor , Head of the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor) – Chief State Sanitary Doctor Anna Popova Popova AnnaHead of the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor) , Acting Head of the Federal Service for Supervision in Education and Science Anzor Muzayev, Moscow State University Rector Viktor Sadovnichy, St Petersburg State University Rector Nikolai Kropachev, Director of the Presidential Physics and Mathematics Lyceum No. 239 (St Petersburg) Maxim Pratusevich, and Head of the Talent and Success Foundation Yelena Shmeleva.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues,

As planned, today we will discuss the situation in the education system, tasks for the future and current issues of concern for the people, in particular for children and parents.

It is apparent that the end of this academic year is complicated. However, I would like to say first of all that the Russian system of education and our pupils, students and their teachers have passed this test very well.

One of the first measures we immediately took in the battle against the coronavirus epidemic was to transfer our schools, colleges and universities to online classes. It was a difficult option, but I am confident that it was an absolutely correct decision. We did so because we believe, and I said so more than once, that our main goal was to protect lives, in this case the lives of our children, young people and their teachers.

I understand full well that it is difficult to teach and study in such extraordinary conditions. The teachers’ workload increased considerably and it became necessary to quickly master new technologies, to adjust equipment and to prepare for lessons in a different way. Teachers had to communicate with students remotely all the time, and not just during lessons. They had to offer help, advice and assistance and to explain the material. I believe that parents have also reassessed the importance of teachers’ work in the past few weeks. They were able to observe the entire academic process because their children stayed home. Parents and grandparents could see how much the teachers were investing in their students.

School pupils also saw this as a serious test that assessed their sense of responsibility and independence when one’s desire to study is the main motivation. I am convinced that this experience will certainly prove valuable in the future, all the more so since it is now necessary to continue acquiring new knowledge during one’s entire life.

I would like to thank all students, teachers and parents for their patience and mutual support. I would like to address the warmest words to high school and university students who, apart from their studies, were actively involved in volunteer projects and helped their neighbours and senior citizens.

Of course, there were problems in the organisation of nationwide online studies. That is only natural because Russia and the whole world had no practical experience in this area. It is necessary to objectively assess the results and to test the knowledge obtained during this period. If necessary, extra time will have to be allotted for revision in order to master the material in full. And it will be necessary to correct any arising problems.

At the same time, I will say this again: all of us have acquired unique experience which should help boost quality, make education more accessible and develop advanced online education technologies. This will enable students, no matter where they live, to listen to lectures and lessons by leading teachers. Besides, teachers will be able to work individually with the students who need additional support. In this connection, it is necessary to expedite our work to develop the modern IT infrastructure in the field of education, including the installation of broadband Internet at schools.

To be continued.

