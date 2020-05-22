Risk parameters change on Derivatives Market during holiday on foreign exchanges

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange
Due to holiday on foreign exchanges on May, 25 CCP NCC sets the following risk parameters on Derivatives market:
Brent and Light Sweet Crude Oil futures
The width of the price bands (RangeFut):
№
Underlying
Futures contract
RangeFut parameter
Current value
Value from 7:00 pm 22.05.2020 till 7:00 pm 25.05.2020
1
BR
Light Sweet Crude Oil
0.66
0.3
2
CL
BRENT oil
0.66
0.3
Maximum number of expansion of trading limits (AutoShiftNumMR):
№
Underlying
Futures contract
AutoShiftNumMR
Current value
Value from 10:00 am till 7:00 pm 25.05.2020
1
BR
BRENT oil
10
0
2
CL
Light Sweet Crude Oil
10
0
