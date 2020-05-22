Risk parameters change on Derivatives Market during holiday on foreign exchanges

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Due to holiday on foreign exchanges on May, 25 CCP NCC sets the following risk parameters on Derivatives market:

Brent and Light Sweet Crude Oil futures

The width of the price bands (RangeFut):

№

Underlying

Futures contract

RangeFut parameter

Current value

Value from 7:00 pm 22.05.2020 till 7:00 pm 25.05.2020

1

BR

Light Sweet Crude Oil

0.66

0.3

2

CL

BRENT oil

0.66

0.3

Maximum number of expansion of trading limits (AutoShiftNumMR):

№

Underlying

Futures contract

AutoShiftNumMR



Current value

Value from 10:00 am till 7:00 pm 25.05.2020







1

BR

BRENT oil

10

0



2

CL

Light Sweet Crude Oil

10

0



For the risk parameters for the rest futures please follow the link.

