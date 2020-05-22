Working meeting with Governor of Krasnodar Territory Veniamin Kondratyev

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

They discussed the spread of the coronavirus and other current issues in the region.

The Governor reported that the number of coronavirus cases in the region today is 2,974, and the number of recovered patients is 1,644 people, or 55 percent of the total number of cases. For the second week, the number of recovered people exceeded the number of total cases.

There are 21 hospitals designated for coronavirus treatment in the region. The total number of beds for coronavirus patients is 4,254, of which 60 percent are equipped with oxygen and 530 with mechanical ventilators. By the end of the month, another 276 ventilators will be received as a reserve. It is possible to create up to 6,000 beds, if necessary.

The situation is under control, which allows certain economic actions to be taken to relax the restrictive measures including the self-isolation and quarantine restrictions.

According to the Governor, today there are no problems with masks, rubber gloves, or antiseptics. Thanks to support from the Ministry of Industry and Trade in the supply of raw materials, companies in the region are able to provide what is needed. They are distributing these items not just in the region but also to the country as a whole. It is also possible that rubber gloves can be exported because of their high quality.

As for the economic situation, since May 12 all agricultural, industrial and communications enterprises have been operating. On May 23, the construction industry and related enterprises will begin to operate. Companies associated with residential services will also start back up.

A special pass is still required to enter the region and travel within it.

The Governor spoke about measures to support the economy, businesses and residents in the region, as well as about payment benefits for medical workers.

He also addressed the reopening of spa and resort facilities, since people go there from all over the country. But these decisions are still being determined by “intuition.“ The President noted that it is necessary to take into account the real situation and make appropriate decisions in close cooperation with specialists.

The Governor asked the President for support in the spa and resort industry so as not to lose the investment made in resort facilities, including hotels and resorts where construction had begun. The request also concerned assistance for agricultural enterprises that were recently affected by freezing temperatures. The President said he would issue instructions on this.

Mr Kondratyev also raised the question of the expiry of his term as Governor of Krasnodar Territory and the possibility of being reelected for another five-year term.

Vladimir Putin said the people in the region would decide this at the election, noting that, based on the results of Mr Kondratyev’s work in previous years, he would certainly support his candidacy if he decides to run in the next election, and wished him success.

