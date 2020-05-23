Law on extending experiment on digital polling stations

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Federal Law envisages setting up experimental digital polling stations in order to create additional conditions for the citizens of the Russian Federation to exercise their electoral right if they are outside their constituency on election day.

Under the Federal Law, voting at the digital polling stations can be administered during the by-election to the State Duma and elections to the legislatures of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation to be held on September 13, 2020.

The experiment was prompted by the positive results of implementation of the Federal Law on digital polling stations in Moscow during a State Duma by-election and the election of top government officials of constituent entities of the Russian Federation on September 8, 2019.

MIL OSI