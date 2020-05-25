Moscow Exchange to launch scholarship program and distinguished professorship at New Economic School

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

As part of its initiatives to increase financial literacy and partner with Russia’s leading universities, Moscow Exchange has established a Moscow Exchange Scholarship for students and a Distinguished Professorship at the New Economic School (NES).

Four students currently conducting research at NES’s Master Degree Programs have been awarded Moscow Exchange Scholarships and a Distinguished Professorship has been awarded to Anna Obizhaeva, Professor of NES.

An NES education is based on the models of the world’s leading universities, with a significant amount of time allocated to individual work and research. The Moscow Exchange Fellowship will provide an opportunity for talented and hardworking students to concentrate on their education and fulfill their academic potential.

Anna Obizhaeva, who was awarded the Moscow Exchange Professorship, focuses her research on financial markets. She holds a Ph.D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).Distinguished professorships at NES established by Russian companies allow the university to keep on a full-time basis professors who have been educated at the world’s leading universities.

Yury Denisov, CEO of Moscow Exchange, said:

“The New Economic School is a long-time friend of Moscow Exchange. NES specialists hold career and educational events on our premises on a regular basis. Moscow Exchange supports a wide range of initiatives on financial literacy and grade-school education. We believe it is also important to support higher education. We are delighted to provide assistance to some of the best students at the NES and promote the academic work of NES professors. We will also facilitate the strengthening of standards of professionalism by helping the NES maintain its world-class faculty and incentivizing student research.”

Ruben Enikolopov, Rector of the NES, said:

“Cooperation between the NES and Moscow Exchange began nearly five years ago with joint educational projects, and we are pleased to now take our partnership to a new level. Student scholarships and support for professors are of great importance for us, aiding the growth of the academic and professional community of economists in Russia. We are сonfident that our efforts with Moscow Exchange will help develop the field of economics in Russia at the global level and prepare highly qualified specialists for the Russian economy”.

About the New Economic SchoolThe New Economic School is a non-government institution of higher education established in 1992. Its mission is to benefit Russia’s private and public sectors through excellence in economics education and research. The quality of education at NES relies on a strong faculty of Russian and foreign professors who hold doctoral degrees in economics and finance from the world’s leading universities. NES faculty are the most frequently published among Russian universities in international journals in the fields of economics, econometrics and finance. For more details, please visit the NES website.

