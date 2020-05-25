Press conference of Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina on 22 May 2020

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Good afternoon, dear colleagues

We are beginning another press conference on the current situation in the economy.

The last two weeks were characterised by more positive sentiment, which was associated with expectations for anti-coronavirus restrictions to be cancelled.

Many counties are demonstrating signs that the coronavirus pandemic is waning. Governments are starting to gradually lift or ease restrictions. This has supported a recovery in global financial and commodity markets. Stock indices are growing; risk premiums are going down; emerging market economies’ currencies are strengthening. Oil prices continue to trend upwards, with our Urals crude already approaching USD 35 per barrel, which is above the conservative assumptions our 2020 forecast relies on.

However, markets hinge on expectations and tend to run ahead of actual developments. Current data on the situation in the global economy are still not that optimistic. The USA and other western countries are experiencing growing unemployment and subdued economic activity. The Chinese economy has largely bounced back after the downturn in January—February, but remains beneath the growth path expected this year.

Russia’s industrial production contracted by 6.6% in April, year-over-year. This is less than was widely expected and less than in most other countries. Extraction industries accounting for a large portion in the Russian production sector have contained general negative developments in this area. Nonetheless, industrial output may shrink in May due to oil production cuts and the impact of secondary effects of declining end-product demand on related industries.

According to the Bank of Russia’s survey, over the period from 8 through 14 May the percentage of businesses facing order cancellations or reductions slightly decreased and remains below 50%. However, the portion of companies experiencing a shortage of working capital (34% vs 31% as of the end of April) and declining demand for their products (47% vs 45% as of the end of April) continued to grow.

Alongside with that, we are recording a notable upturn in payments effected via the Bank of Russia Payment System. The analysis of their amounts is published by the Bank of Russia every Thursday in a special review. Over the recent three weeks, the decline in incoming payments against their normal level, without account for mining, the output of petroleum products and the general government sector, remains approximately 4–5%. This is a material improvement against the 18% slump recorded in the first four non-work weeks. This recovery probably reflects, among other things, generally subdued activity in the first half of May 2019 against which we are comparing current figures, and the redistribution of a portion of payments deferred from non-work weeks in April. But even with this assumption, the amounts of payments in the economy have obviously normalised this month.

As to inflation, the acceleration of price growth caused by the weakening of the ruble and a temporary rise in demand for basic goods has probably been exhausted. Inflation stayed close to zero over the past week. Annual inflation in the last two weeks was stable, slightly exceeding 3%. This was also partially supported by the noticeable strengthening of the ruble over recent weeks amid the revival of oil prices. According to the telephone survey of inflation expectations, respondents more rarely mentioned a high price growth rate in the next month, while they still believe that inflation will be higher than at the beginning of the year. We will be able to assess the current level of inflation pressure more comprehensively only after the cancellation of a considerable portion of the restrictions affecting both production and consumption. Annual inflation will most likely increase as very low monthly readings recorded in summer and autumn 2019 are excluded from the inflation calculation. Nonetheless, it is possible to say that the effect of temporary pro-inflationary factors turned out to be not as significant as we assumed in our April forecast. Since disinflationary trends are expected to prevail in the future, the Bank of Russia has room for further easing of its monetary policy.

Judging by the market situation, risks to financial stability have slightly decreased. Non-residents’ interest in Russian shares and bonds is reviving.

The volatility indicators of the foreign exchange market are returning to normal from their increased readings. Yields on federal government bonds have dropped to their record lows. This paves the way for reducing the general level of interest rates in the economy and favours the development of long-term debt instruments.

As oil prices have risen above USD 25 per barrel, the fiscal rule-based sales of foreign currency currently performed by the Bank of Russia are limited to the amounts of the regular operations of the Ministry of Finance. As we stated in March, until 30 September the foreign currency earned through selling the equity stake in Sberbank will be sold in the market if the oil price falls beneath USD 25 per barrel so as to fully offset the resulting decline in oil revenues. As to our actions after 30 September, we will announce this closer to this date, with account of the actual situation.

The structural liquidity surplus remained almost unchanged recently. The situation with ruble and foreign currency liquidity stayed stable.

On Monday, we are launching our one-month repo auctions. As we have said before, the new one-month and one-year repo auctions are aiming to expand opportunities for credit institutions to manage their own liquidity during the period when maturities of their assets and liabilities are shifting and the distribution of liquidity in the banking system is becoming increasingly uneven. This will also help reduce the need in fine-tuning repo auctions. Furthermore, this is expected to support banks’ readiness to restructure loans without fearing that they may face a significant maturity mismatch in their balance sheets. As was scheduled, the first one-month repo auction will take place on Monday. It will amount to 500 billion rubles, which conforms to the fine-tuning repos we carried out in March and April.

I would like to stress that liquidity provided at one-month and one-year repo auctions will be taken into account to calculate the amounts of our regular (up to one week) liquidity-absorbing operations. Therefore, the new auctions will not have any material impact on the overall amount of liquidity in the system, interest rates in the money market, and the foreign exchange market.

As regards the developments in the banking sector this month, we have statistics from 1 to 19 May. Banks’ corporate portfolio remains steady. It slightly contracted at the beginning of the month, but almost fully bounced back in the second ten days of May. Conversely, retail lending shrank by another 0.4%, maintaining the downward trend recorded since April (-0.7%). This trend is the result of a more conservative approach taken by banks, the restrictions in place, and, possibly, households’ concerns about their capability to repay new loans due to uncertainty regarding their incomes.

The situation with funding is generally rather comfortable. Russian companies increased funds in their accounts by 0.3%. There is a slight decline (approximately 0.6%) in household deposits at the moment. However, interim statistics cannot be considered representative since this area usually demonstrates growth at the end of a month when individuals receive salaries, benefits and payments, while the beginning of a month is generally characterised by higher expenses, especially during long holidays. Therefore, it would be better to compare relevant readings as of the end of the month.

Now, regarding the support measures.

As to retail loan restructuring, banks received 1.8 million requests over 2 months, including 190,000 over the past week, which is less than over the last week of April. Most borrowers have already made their decisions on whether they need loan repayment holidays and submitted their requests to banks. The pace of economic recovery will show if this trend turns out to be stable, but anyway individuals may apply to banks until the end of September. The portion of approved requests has slightly increased, and we do not expect it to change materially. The percentage of approvals in mortgage lending remains the highest.

As to the restructuring of loans to small businesses, 122,000 entrepreneurs submitted restructuring applications over the two months after the launch of the programme, including 15,000 over the past two weeks. There is no downward trend in the number of requests here, in contrast to loan repayment holidays for households. The percentage of approvals over the past two weeks remained almost the same, equalling 74%. By the moment, banks have restructured approximately 11% of the SME loan portfolio (530 billion rubles). This is related to all small and medium-sized enterprises, and not only to SMEs of the most affected industries.

As regards the programme for wage loans to businesses, banks received over 58,000 applications as of 20 May for a total amount of over 140 billion rubles. More than one-half of these requests have been approved. Overall, this portion of approvals is good enough, given that 25% of credit risk is not covered by VEB.RF’s guarantee.

I would also like to remind you that last week we allocated an additional limit of 50 billion rubles for preferential 3.5% wage loans to large businesses.

More details on the progress of the support programmes are available in our weekly review Financial Pulse to be published tonight.

Thank you for your attention. I will now answer your questions.

