Telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Iraq Mustafa Al-Kadhimi

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

In addition to the message sent earlier, Vladimir Putin once again congratulated Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on taking office as the head of the Iraqi government. Both parties expressed mutual interest in consistently developing the traditionally friendly ties between the two states. The President and the Prime Minister also discussed a number of topical issues related to bilateral cooperation in trade, the economy and energy industry.

Vladimir Putin and Mustafa Al-Kadhimi spoke about coordinated efforts to stabilise the global hydrocarbons market. They offered a positive assessment of the agreements reached in the OPEC+ format with the participation of Russia and Iraq that are aimed at overcoming the acute phase of the oil crisis. The parties also noted the importance of continuing efficient collaboration on the matter.

When sharing opinions on the regional agenda, the President and the Prime Minister focused on the Syrian settlement. Specifically, they agreed to coordinate their steps to ensure a lasting normalisation in the Syrian Arab Republic, restoring its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Vladimir Putin also offered his greetings to the Prime Minister of Iraq and the Iraqi people on Eid al-Fitr.

It was agreed to maintain contacts at various levels.

MIL OSI