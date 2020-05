Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

26-05-2020

On May 26, 2020 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Mongolia, Stanislav Chepurnoy, met with the Minister of Finance of Mongolia, Chimed Khurelbaatar.

The sides discussed issues of the development of Belarusian-Mongolian cooperation, including the practical implementation of projects in the frame of export loan of the Development Bank of the Republic of Belarus.

