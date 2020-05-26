Ambassador of Belarus V.Brylev meets the Minister of Labor, Employment, Veterans and Social Affairs of Serbia

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

26-05-2020

On May 25, 2020 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Serbia, Valery Brylev, met with the Minister of Labor, Employment, Veterans and Social Affairs of Serbia Zoran Dordevic.

During the talks the prospects of development of Belarusian-Serbian cooperation in the field of social protection of citizens, as well as the issues of improvement of the legal framework of bilateral relations and development of mutual contacts were discussed.

