Commentary to Ordinance No. 3 of 25 May 2020

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

25 May 2020

On 25 May Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Ordinance No. 3 “On foreign gratuitous aid”.The document regulates the registration, taxation and use of such aid.The ordinance specifies the purposes for which this aid can be used: providing medical and social aid, supporting libraries and museums, providing sports gears and other socially important purposes. The aid meant for these purposes will be exempt from taxes upon the decision of the Belarus President Property Management Directorate. A special inter-agency commission will be set up to decide whether foreign aid can be used for other purposes and whether aid recipients can claim tax benefits.Tax exemption will apply not only to gratuitous foreign aid, but also goods (works, services) purchased (provided) in the territory of Belarus using this aid.Any individuals (beneficiaries) can apply for exemption from taxes and duties. If the aid is not to be exempt from taxes and duties, aid recipients (legal entities and individual entrepreneurs) will have to pay a registration fee at the Humanitarian Affairs Department of the Belarus President Property Management Directorate. The fee makes up 0.5% of the cost of this aid.All procedures related to the reception, registration and accounting of aid will be regulated by the government jointly with the Belarus President Property Management Directorate, the National Bank and other interested parties at the sub-statutory level. The Belarusian president demanded that all the paperwork should be minimized.This ordinance annuls Ordinance No. 5 “On foreign gratuitous aid” as of 31 August 2015. The new ordinance will come into force three months after its official publication.

MIL OSI