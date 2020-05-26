Meeting on floods and wildfires in Russian regions

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Taking part in the meeting were Transport Minister Yevgeny Ditrikh Ditrikh YevgenyMinister of Transport , Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev Zinichev YevgenyMinister for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Natural Disaster Relief , Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dmitry Kobylkin Kobylkin DmitryMinister of Natural Resources and Environment , Acting Head of Komi Republic Vladimir Uyba, Trans-Baikal Territory Governor Alexander Osipov Osipov AlexanderGovernor of Trans-Baikal Territory , Vologda Region Governor Oleg Kuvshinnikov Kuvshinnikov OlegGovernor of Vologda Region , and Acting Governor of the Irkutsk Region Igor Kobzev Kobzev IgorActing Governor of Irkutsk Region .

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues,

Mr Zinichev, we discussed floods and wildfires in the Russian regions exactly a month ago.

The situation is changing, and I would like to listen to your report and to what our colleagues from the other regions have to say about where the situation is more complicated and what measures the federal and regional authorities must take to resolve the problem and, most importantly, to support the people. Our current priority, that is, the fight against the coronavirus infection, must not overshadow the need to deal with the ongoing issues, which are rapidly becoming the key priority for many people, for hundreds and even thousands of people. Of course, the loss of your home endangers your very life.

Let us get down to work. First of all, I would like to hear the Emergencies Minister. Mr Zinichev, go ahead, please.

Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev: Good afternoon, Mr President,

As for the floods, they are occurring around Russia in accordance with our forecasts, and the flood season is almost over. As usual, the breakup of ice and the spring floods in Yakutia presented problems, but they have not reached supercritical levels. We believe that the ice drift season in Yakutia and the rest of Russia will end this week.

To be continued.

