Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei participates in the meeting of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

26-05-2020

On May 26, 2020 the meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization was held (in the form of a video conference). The event was attended by the Belarusian delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei.

The parties exchanged views on the current state of the international and regional situation and its’ impact on the security of the CSTO member states in a crisis situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, discussed the development of the CSTO peacekeeping component and its integration into the UN peacekeeping system, as well as the prospects for CSTO cooperation with the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

In his statement, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei presented assessment of the current state of international and regional security. V.Makei emphasized the importance of solidarity, partnership and joint consolidated actions of states and international organizations in order to effectively deal with security challenges and threats, including in the biological sphere. The Belarusian Foreign Minister drew attention to the relevance of Belarusian initiatives that have a unifying potential and aimed at building confidence and reducing tensions in the military and political sphere. Among them are initiatives on launching a broad dialogue to strengthen the international architecture of security and stability, on the formation of a “digital good neighborliness” belt and on the development of a declaration on the non-deployment of intermediary and shorter-range missiles.

During the meeting, the Foreign Ministers of the CSTO member states adopted the Statement on the occasion of the 75th Anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the Statement on confirmation of adherence to the goals and principles of the UN Charter, the Statement on solidarity and mutual assistance in the fight against coronavirus infection (COVID-19) and the Statement of support for the UN Secretary-General’s call for a global ceasefire in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic and agreed on a number of decisions aimed at improving the CSTO efficiency functioning.

MIL OSI