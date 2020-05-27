Decision taken to postpone BRICS and SCO summits

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

In view of the coronavirus pandemic and the related restrictions, the Organising Committee to Prepare and Support Russia’s SCO Background information Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Presidency in 2019–2020 and BRICS Background information BRICS Chairmanship in 2020 decided to postpone the BRICS leaders’ meeting and the meetings of the SCO Heads of State Council, initially scheduled to take place on July 21–23, 2020, in St Petersburg.

The new dates for these summits will be determined on the basis of the epidemiological situation in the states participating in these associations, and around the world.

MIL OSI