Meeting on labour market situation

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Taking part in the meeting were Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin Mishustin MikhailPrime Minister of the Russian Federation , Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino Vaino AntonChief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office , First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov Belousov AndreiFirst Deputy Prime Minister , First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Sergei Kiriyenko Kiriyenko SergeiFirst Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office , Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova Golikova TatyanaDeputy Prime Minister , Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin Oreshkin MaximAide to the President , Minister of Labour and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov, Minister of Education Sergei Kravtsov Kravtsov SergeiMinister of Education , Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov Manturov DenisIndustry and Trade Minister , Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov Reshetnikov MaximMinister of Economic Development , Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov Siluanov AntonFinance Minister , Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov,Governor of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina Nabiullina ElviraGovernor of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (Bank of Russia) , Kaliningrad Region Governor and Head of the State Council’s working group on small and medium businesses Anton Alikhanov Alikhanov AntonGovernor of Kaliningrad Region , Novgorod Region Governor and Head of the State Council’s working group on social policy Andrei Nikitin Nikitin AndreiGovernor of Novgorod Region , Chelyabinsk Region Governor and Head of the State Council’s working group on the economy and finance Alexei Teksler Teksler AlexeiGovernor of the Chelyabinsk Region , Head of the Republic of Bashkortostan Radiy Khabirov Khabirov RadiyHead of the Republic of Bashkortostan , and Astrakhan Region Governor Igor Babushkin Babushkin IgorGovernor of Astrakhan Region .

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues.

Today, I suggest discussing, as planned, one of the most important issues in the current situation – the labour market. Let us see what positive results we have due to our measures on sustaining jobs, supporting families whose incomes have decreased, and helping people who have temporarily lost their jobs.

As I have said before, the coronavirus epidemic and the ensuing restrictions, as we all know, have had an adverse effect on the economies of every country without exception. Demand has dropped, business activity has declined and many cooperation ties and investment plans have been suspended. Our industries have also been hard hit: as you know, we are frequently not receiving parts and components from our partners.

To be continued.

