Telephone conversation with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud

The sides continued their discussion of the developments on the global energy market. Both sides noted the importance of the joint efforts to reach the OPEC+ agreements on reducing oil production in April. They agreed to continue close coordination on this issue between the energy ministries.

They also touched on current issues of bilateral cooperation following Vladimir Putin’s visit to Riyadh last October.

Vladimir Putin extended his greetings to Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud Al Saud Mohammad bin SalmanCrown Prince of Saudi Arabia on Eid al-Fitr.

