Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights Boris Titov submitted annual report to President

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The report includes an assessment of the conditions under which entrepreneurial activity takes place in the Russian Federation, as well as proposals on improving the legal status of entrepreneurs with regard to where this falls within the Commissioner’s purview.

The report notes that a total of 79,990 appeals have been received during the entire period that the institution of the Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights has been in existence, of which 15,602 were addressed to the federal Commissioner and 64,388 to his regional counterparts.

The main topics of the messages sent to the Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights are related to appeals against criminal prosecution, problems of small and medium-sized businesses, land and property relations, the cadastral register, trade, construction, housing and utilities and other issues.

Based on the processed appeals, expert polls and other materials, the report presents the Commissioner’s opinion on how to protect entrepreneurs’ rights, as well as on system-wide problems of the Russian business community. The document also features opinions of the regional Commissioners on the key problems affecting businesses in the constituent entities of the Russian Federation and on ways of solving them.

MIL OSI