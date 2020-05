Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

According to the CCP NCC decision for the following bonds that are accepted as collateral from June 1, 2020, market risk rates will remain unchanged:

№

Ticker

Description

Current market risk rates

New market risk rates

S_1_min

S_2_min

S_3_min

S_1_min

S_2_min

S_3_min

1

RU000A0JWHU2

RZD BO-17

27%

30%

33%

27%

30%

33%

2

RU000A0JWK90

Transneft BO-01-001P

15%

18%

21%

15%

18%

21%

