Telephone conversation of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus O.Kravchenko with the Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

28-05-2020

On May 28, 2020 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Oleg Kravchenko, had a telephone conversation with the Deputy Secretary General / Political Director of the European External Action Service, Enrique Mora.

The parties discussed future joint Belarus – EU activities in the bilateral format and in the framework of the Eastern Partnership.

O.Kravchenko welcomed the approval of Belarus — EU Visa Facilitation and Readmission Agreements by the EU Council and expressed hope that the relevant EU notification will be received before the end of May 2020, in which case the two agreements could come into effect on July 1, 2020.

