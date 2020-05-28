Telephone conversation with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The discussion covered topical matters on the bilateral agenda. The current level of cooperation was praised, primarily in the field of energy and investments. The parties voiced their mutual desire to further expand the entire range of Russia-Qatar ties.

Agreement was reached to launch direct cooperation between national healthcare ministries to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Further cooperation was agreed upon in preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scheduled to be held in Qatar.

There was an exchange of opinions on a number of key international subjects, including developments on the global hydrocarbon markets. While discussing the Syrian peace settlement, the parties noted the efficiency of Russian efforts to restore independence and territorial integrity of the Syrian state, underscoring the importance of normalising the humanitarian situation in Syria.

Vladimir Putin extended his greetings to the Emir of Qatar and the country’s people on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

MIL OSI