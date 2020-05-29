Monitoring sectoral financial flows: restrictions easing boosts service sector

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

28 May 2020

A number of regions are gradually easing their restrictions, which is promoting a revival in individual industries. The last two weeks improved the trends of financial flows in the industries rendering household and personal services. This may have been supported by the realisation of deferred demand in those regions that have started to gradually lift the restrictions in place. These findings are given in the new issue of the weekly review Monitoring of Sectoral Financial Flows.

Overall, the downward deviation of incoming flows from normal over the week from 18 through 22 May expanded against the first half of the month (to 14.6%). External demand remains weak. Secondary effects also have a negative impact on a wide range of industries. Nonetheless, the extent of the deviation is still lower than in April, which suggests a gradual revival in economic activity compared to the non-work period.

Concurrently, April — May recorded a significant increase in payments from the general government sector to individuals. This was associated with the implementation of multiple budget-funded social support programmes.

