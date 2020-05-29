Visit to Minsk Tractor Works

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

The Belarusian tractor factory MTZ is an important enterprise, a national brand. Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko made the relevant statement while talking to MTZ workers on 29 May.Aleksandr Lukashenko said: “First of all, I would like to congratulate you on [the enterprise’s] birthday. It is an excellent enterprise, the face of our country, it is a brand.”“There is severe unemployment in the rich west, people are quire desperate. Thanks God, we’ve avoided it, we did not close anything,” the Belarusian leader said.

It was mentioned that MTZ is rather stable right now, there are even job offers. “That’s what I’ve been saying. We don’t need to rush, to throw money from a helicopter. There are jobs,” the Belarusian leader remarked.

The head of state was informed about the operation of the head enterprise and other facilities of the holding company, production development plans, current projects, including in precision farming. According to MTZ Director General Vitaly Vovk, the enterprise is currently working on the project to design an unmanned tractor by 2030.

The president urged to focus on the quality of production to avoid problems with sales. The head of state was also briefed on the development of production abroad.

Aleksandr Lukashenko toured the exposition of MTZ equipment. In particular, the exposition featured new engines with an emission gas control system which were made at Minsk Motor Plant for MTZ, energy-intensive and heavy-duty tractors. The head of state drew special attention to a snow groomer and an ice resurfacing machine. “Winter will come, you will show them, we’ll see,” he said.

The president also inspected a tractor assembly facility where he was informed about the manufacture of various spare parts within the framework of the import substitution program.

