Executive Order on parades and salutes to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and the Victory Parade

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

To mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941–1945 and the Victory Parade of June 24, 1945, to pay tribute to those who defeated the Nazi occupiers and honour the veterans’ great feat, heroism and sacrifice, the President resolved to hold on June 24, 2020:

– military parades involving armaments and military equipment and using the Victory Banner, the official symbol of the Soviet people’s Victory in the Great Patriotic War, in accordance with established procedure, on Red Square in Moscow and other Russian cities, at 10 am local time;

– artillery salutes in Moscow and other Russian cities, at 10 pm local time.

The Defence Ministry received corresponding instructions.

June 24, 2020 has been declared a paid non-working day.

MIL OSI