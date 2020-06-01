Greetings to Russian Union of Youth

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“One of the country’s biggest and most respected youth organisations, the RUY brings together gifted and ambitious young men and women, students, schoolchildren, members of artistic, business and research communities, those who sincerely love their Motherland, who feel involved in its destiny and who strive to be of service to the Fatherland with real deeds.

It is important that you take an active part in implementing landmark social, patriotic, infrastructure and educational projects, which are targeted at achieving result, at practical outcome. And of course, the Russian Union of Youth means youthfulness and friendship, shared dreams and hopes, excellent opportunities for career growth and gaining unique experience while working as a team.”

MIL OSI