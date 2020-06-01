Moscow Exchange to offer new single-stock futures

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 3 June 2020, Moscow Exchange will launch cash-settled futures contracts on Sistema ordinary shares and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of Tinkoff Bank and X5 Retail Group.

The futures contract lots are 1,000 ordinary shares for Sistema, 10 GDRs for Tinkoff Bank and 10 GDRs for X5 Retail Group.

Futures with expiration in September and December 2020 will be introduced at launch.

The new instruments expand MOEX’s equity derivatives offering and provide market participants and their clients with new investing and trading opportunities.

In 2020, there has been a growing interest in equity derivatives from market participants. Year-to-date, the average monthly trading volume in these instruments has grown over 1.5 times versus 2019.

Currently, the MOEX Derivatives Market offers 72 futures contracts and 38 options on futures. The underlying assets include equity indices, Russian and foreign shares, currency pairs, precious and industrial metals, oil and other commodities, as well as interest rates.

MIL OSI