Official average exchange rate of the Belarusian ruble against foreign currencies, January-May 2020

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
Exchange rate indices of the belarusian ruble against foreign currencies (calculated as the geometric mean)
Period
Official average exchange rate of the Belarusian ruble
to US Dollar
to Euro
to 100 Russian Rubles
January
2.1189
2.3525
3.4265
February
2.1916
2.3905
3.4307
January – February
2.1550
2.3714
3.4286
March
2.4023
2.6595
3.2659
January – March
2.2344
2.4638
3.3735
April
2.5069
2.7262
3.3204
January – April
2.2997
2.5269
3.3601
May
2.4271
2.6410
3.3321
January – May
2.3246
2.5493
3.3545
Exchange rate indices of the belarusian ruble against foreign currencies (calculated as the arithmetical mean)
Period
Official average exchange rate of the Belarusian ruble
to US Dollar
to Euro
to 100 Russian Rubles
January
2.1173
2.3532
3.4254
February
2.1905
2.3899
3.4273
January – February
2.1527
2.3709
3.4264
March
2.4070
2.6617
3.2716
January – March
2.2393
2.4700
3.3737
April
2.4975
2.7115
3.3202
January – April
2.3033
2.5299
3.3604
May
2.4252
2.6407
3.3353
January – May
2.3282
2.5525
3.3553
Methodological comments:
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.