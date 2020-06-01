Videoconference with families presented with Order of Parental Glory

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Dear friends, good afternoon.

First of all, I would like to congratulate you and all Russian citizens on International Children’s Day.

One of the good traditions of this holiday in our country is the ceremony of presenting the Order of Parental Glory. And I promise you, this ceremony will be held in a solemn atmosphere and in the presence of all members of your friendly families.

Of course, this will happen when all the forced restrictions associated with the fight against the epidemic are lifted, and when a trip to Moscow, and a cultural programme that has already been developed especially for you, become completely safe, and any risks to the health of both children and adults are eliminated.

But today it was extremely important for me to see you, to talk to you, albeit online. First of all, it is important for me to thank you for your informed choice – I am addressing the adults now – in favour of a large, strong family.

We all understand perfectly well: the birth and upbringing of a child is always a great joy. And of course, it also involves everyday concerns and a big responsibility, especially when there are seven or more children, and each of them is surrounded by the attention and love of their parents.

Children feel this compassion, this heartfelt generosity from an early age. Through words, deeds and the personal example of their father and mother, they understand how important it is to honour their elders and take care of the little ones, the younger ones, and together with their parents they create the emotional and at the same time exacting atmosphere of a large family.

Large families have always been famous for their traditions of hard work, responsiveness, selflessness and mutual support and today they serve as an example for those who are just starting to build their family life.

To be continued.

MIL OSI