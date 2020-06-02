Bank of Russia to hold weekly online press conference ‘Current Situation and Stabilisation Measures’ on 5 June at 15:00

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

2 June 2020

News

In the course of the press conference, Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina will speak about the regulator’s view of the current situation and the progress of the measures aimed at mitigating the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Russia’s financial sector, economy and people.

The broadcast of the press conference will start on 5 June at 15:00 and will be available on the Bank of Russia’s VK and Facebook pages, and on its YouTube channel.

Reporters are welcome to apply for accreditation for the press conference through 3 June 18:00 at media@cbr.ru.

MIL OSI