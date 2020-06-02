Risk parameters for new futures on Derivatives market

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

CCP NCC sets the following risk parameters for futures on AFK Systema ordinary shares, for futures on TCS Group Holding Plc GDR, for futures on X5 Retail Group N.V. GDR on Derivatives market:

Underlying

Market risk rates

Concentration limits

MR1

MR2

MR3

LK1

LK2

AFKS

35%

49%

78%

5 617 556

28 087 780

FIVE

35%

49%

78%

29 500

147 500

TCSI

35%

49%

78%

17 100

85 500

Underlying

T(m)

IR

VR

VVR

r

AFKS

1

0.1000

0.2866

0.9431

0.0433

AFKS

10

0.1000

0.2866

0.7542

0.0433

AFKS

30

0.1000

0.2866

0.3344

0.0433

AFKS

90

0.0700

0.2108

0.2459

0.0434

AFKS

180

0.0600

0.1939

0.2262

0.0437

AFKS

270

0.0400

0.1855

0.2164

0.0442

AFKS

365

0.0300

0.1770

0.2065

0.0445

AFKS

1095

0.0300

0.1349

0.1573

0.0480

TCSI

1

0.1000

0.2866

0.9431

0.0433

TCSI

10

0.1000

0.2866

0.7542

0.0433

TCSI

30

0.1000

0.2866

0.3344

0.0433

TCSI

90

0.0700

0.2108

0.2459

0.0434

TCSI

180

0.0600

0.1939

0.2262

0.0437

TCSI

270

0.0400

0.1855

0.2164

0.0442

TCSI

365

0.0300

0.1770

0.2065

0.0445

TCSI

1095

0.0300

0.1349

0.1573

0.0480

FIVE

1

0.1000

0.2866

0.9431

0.0433

FIVE

10

0.1000

0.2866

0.7542

0.0433

FIVE

30

0.1000

0.2866

0.3344

0.0433

FIVE

90

0.0700

0.2108

0.2459

0.0434

FIVE

180

0.0600

0.1939

0.2262

0.0437

FIVE

270

0.0400

0.1855

0.2164

0.0442

FIVE

365

0.0300

0.1770

0.2065

0.0445

FIVE

1095

0.0300

0.1349

0.1573

0.0480

Underlying

Num

RangeFut

MDRule

Intermonth spread

AFKS

0

0.5

Y

N

AFKS

1

0.5

Y

N

AFKS

2

0.5

Y

N

FIVE

0

0.5

Y

N

FIVE

1

0.5

Y

N

FIVE

2

0.5

Y

N

TCSI

0

0.5

Y

N

TCSI

1

0.5

Y

N

TCSI

2

0.5

Y

N

Underlying

VolatNum

M

MDtimeIcl

MDtimeEcl

freq

count

Spread

AutoShiftNumMR

Window_size

SOMC

AFKS

3

10

3

8

5

12

0.2

2

0.5

0.1

FIVE

3

10

3

8

5

12

0.2

2

0.5

0.1

TCSI

3

10

3

8

5

12

0.2

2

0.5

0.1

Underlying

AutoShiftNumIR

FutMonRange

CSMonRange

FutMonTime

CSMonTime

FutMonNum

CSMonNum

FutShift

CSShift

AFKS

10

0.10

0.05

300

300

1

2

0.25

0.45

FIVE

10

0.10

0.05

300

300

1

2

0.25

0.45

TCSI

10

0.10

0.05

300

300

1

2

0.25

0.45

Stress collateral scenarios

Underlying

Scen_UP

Scen_DOWN

AFKS

10%

10%

FIVE

10%

10%

TCSI

10%

10%

