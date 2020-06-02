Risk parameters for new futures on Derivatives market

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange
CCP NCC sets the following risk parameters for futures on AFK Systema ordinary shares, for futures on TCS Group Holding Plc GDR, for futures on X5 Retail Group N.V. GDR on Derivatives market:
Underlying
Market risk rates
Concentration limits
MR1
MR2
MR3
LK1
LK2
AFKS
35%
49%
78%
5 617 556
28 087 780
FIVE
35%
49%
78%
29 500
147 500
TCSI
35%
49%
78%
17 100
85 500
Underlying
T(m)
IR
VR
VVR
r
AFKS
1
0.1000
0.2866
0.9431
0.0433
AFKS
10
0.1000
0.2866
0.7542
0.0433
AFKS
30
0.1000
0.2866
0.3344
0.0433
AFKS
90
0.0700
0.2108
0.2459
0.0434
AFKS
180
0.0600
0.1939
0.2262
0.0437
AFKS
270
0.0400
0.1855
0.2164
0.0442
AFKS
365
0.0300
0.1770
0.2065
0.0445
AFKS
1095
0.0300
0.1349
0.1573
0.0480
TCSI
1
0.1000
0.2866
0.9431
0.0433
TCSI
10
0.1000
0.2866
0.7542
0.0433
TCSI
30
0.1000
0.2866
0.3344
0.0433
TCSI
90
0.0700
0.2108
0.2459
0.0434
TCSI
180
0.0600
0.1939
0.2262
0.0437
TCSI
270
0.0400
0.1855
0.2164
0.0442
TCSI
365
0.0300
0.1770
0.2065
0.0445
TCSI
1095
0.0300
0.1349
0.1573
0.0480
FIVE
1
0.1000
0.2866
0.9431
0.0433
FIVE
10
0.1000
0.2866
0.7542
0.0433
FIVE
30
0.1000
0.2866
0.3344
0.0433
FIVE
90
0.0700
0.2108
0.2459
0.0434
FIVE
180
0.0600
0.1939
0.2262
0.0437
FIVE
270
0.0400
0.1855
0.2164
0.0442
FIVE
365
0.0300
0.1770
0.2065
0.0445
FIVE
1095
0.0300
0.1349
0.1573
0.0480
Underlying
Num
RangeFut
MDRule
Intermonth spread
AFKS
0
0.5
Y
N
AFKS
1
0.5
Y
N
AFKS
2
0.5
Y
N
FIVE
0
0.5
Y
N
FIVE
1
0.5
Y
N
FIVE
2
0.5
Y
N
TCSI
0
0.5
Y
N
TCSI
1
0.5
Y
N
TCSI
2
0.5
Y
N
Underlying
VolatNum
M
MDtimeIcl
MDtimeEcl
freq
count
Spread
AutoShiftNumMR
Window_size
SOMC
AFKS
3
10
3
8
5
12
0.2
2
0.5
0.1
FIVE
3
10
3
8
5
12
0.2
2
0.5
0.1
TCSI
3
10
3
8
5
12
0.2
2
0.5
0.1
Underlying
AutoShiftNumIR
FutMonRange
CSMonRange
FutMonTime
CSMonTime
FutMonNum
CSMonNum
FutShift
CSShift
AFKS
10
0.10
0.05
300
300
1
2
0.25
0.45
FIVE
10
0.10
0.05
300
300
1
2
0.25
0.45
TCSI
10
0.10
0.05
300
300
1
2
0.25
0.45
Stress collateral scenarios
Underlying
Scen_UP
Scen_DOWN
AFKS
10%
10%
FIVE
10%
10%
TCSI
10%
10%