Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

02-06-2020

On June 2, 2020 the second meeting of the Strategic Advisory Group Belarus – Germany took place in a video conference format under the chairmanship of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Oleg Kravchenko, and the Commissioner of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany for Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia, Michael Siebert.

Background Information. The Strategic Advisory Group Belarus – Germany was created in accordance with the agreement between the Foreign Ministers of Belarus Vladimir Makei and Germany Heiko Maas, reached in Berlin in October 2019. It includes representatives of governments, parliaments, economic, scientific and public circles of two countries. The first meeting of the Group was held on February 12, 2020 in Berlin.

During the videoconference a substantive exchange of views between the members of the Group on the expansion opportunities and priorities of cooperation between Belarus and Germany in spheres of politics, security, economy, energy, digitalization, ecology and sustainable development, including in the context of coronavirus epidemic took place.

