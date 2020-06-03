Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus O.Kravchenko participates the wreath laying event at the tomb of the Hero of the meeting on the Elbe River A.Silvashko

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

03-05-2020

On June 3, 2020 on the occasion of the 75th Anniversary of the coming together of Soviet and American troops on the Elbe River, Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus Oleg Kravchenko took part in the wreath laying event at the tomb of the Hero of the meeting on the Elbe River Alexander Silvashko.

On a famous photograph, symbolizing the historic coming together of the Allied forces, the Lieutenant of the Soviet Army Alexander Silvashko is captured together with the U.S. Army Lieutenant William Robertson. The meeting on the Elbe River marked the beginning of a strong friendship of liberation officers, which lasted decades.

Born in Ukraine, A.Silvashko spent most of his life in Belarus. He had 50 years of teaching experience, was School Principal, had the title of Outstanding Public Educator, and contributed to strengthening mutual understanding and friendship between the Belarusian and American peoples. In 2008, A.Silvashko was awarded the title of Honorary Citizen of Zelva district. A.Silvashko also received the title of Honorary Citizen of Torgau, Germany, and following a trip to the United States in 1986 became Honorary Citizen of Kansas City, KS and Dallas, TX.

Charge d’Affaires a.i. of the U.S. in Belarus Jenifer Moore, Ambassador of Ukraine to Belarus Igor Kizim, and the Hero’s daughter Tatyana Gerashchenko also took part in the wreath laying ceremony at the Mikhanovichi cemetery.

