Greetings to First Secretary of Central Committee of Cuba’s Communist Party Raul Castro Ruz

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

3 June 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended birthday greetings to First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba Raul Castro Ruz.

“For millions of people around the world you are an example of selfless service to the Motherland and your people, devotion to the chosen path. Your personal contribution to the establishment of independent Cuba cannot be overestimated,” the message of greetings reads.

Belarus-Cuba relations have been steadily developing in the spirit of friendship and solidarity as well as mutual focus on expanding comprehensive cooperation. The president confirmed that further development of strategic partnership with Havana remains one of the priorities of the Belarusian foreign policy.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Raul Castro Ruz strong health and every success in his responsible political post.

MIL OSI